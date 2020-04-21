Cordero’s Tough Battle With COVID-19

Kloots detailed the severity of her husband’s fight with coronavirus on April 1. “Nick is scared too, this has gone from bad to worse. He isn’t allowed to eat or drink, he is very weak and having a hard time breathing,” she admitted via Instagram. “Elvis and I are feeling completely fine. My hubby is fighting like a champ but this is serious. Please stay home everybody.”

Twelve days later, she noted that the “next two goals that need to happen” for Cordero are that his right leg needs to improve and he needs to “start making small responses off sedation.” In the days that followed, Kloots shared that Cordero’s “body is adjusting” to no longer being on ECMO and to additional medications. “Some sideways steps but we are staying positive,” she added on April 18.

Kloots has also rallied fans, including Ashley Tisdale, to help support Cordero by posting videos of themselves singing and dancing to his song, “Live Your Life.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.