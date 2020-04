He Has an Impressive Broadway Career

Throughout his acting career, Cordero has made appearances in several high-profile productions. He joined Waitress’ Broadway production in 2016 in the role of Earl, which was initially played by Jeremy Sisto in the 2007 film. After leaving Waitress, he originated the role of Sonny in A Bronx Tale later that year on Broadway.

Beyond his work in the theater, Cordero also nabbed a guest-star spot on an episode of CBS’ Blue Bloods.