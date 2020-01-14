Celebrity Bromances

Leonardo DiCaprio & Tobey Maguire

First becoming friendly with Maguire when they’d run into one another at auditions in the ’80s, DiCaprio told Yahoo! his BFF was a big reason he appeared in 2013’s The Great Gatsby. “Venturing into a film of this magnitude and trying to adapt such a respected, celebrated novel like ‘The Great Gatsby’ wouldn’t have been easy if I didn’t have a trusted ally like Tobey,” DiCaprio said. “I don’t know if I would’ve as easily dove into this experience if it weren’t for him.”