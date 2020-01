Adam Levine & Blake Shelton

“All I have to say is, it’s true: I have a man crush on Adam,” Shelton told MTV of his fellow coach on NBC’s The Voice, with whom he often engages in a bit of playful ribbing on TV. “It blows me away people can pick up on that just by watching that on television. … Can you honestly tell me that you don’t have a little bit of a crush on Adam? He’s sexy!”