Adam Sandler & Rob Schneider

Though he’s appeared in over a dozen Sandler projects, Schneider told Access Atlanta that 2010’s Grown Ups was the last flick he’d do with his BFF. “I love Adam. He’s a wonderfully sneaky film maker. He’s a craftsman,” Schneider said of his longtime pal. “It’s comedy that never gets the credit it deserves. I’ve done all I can do with him. I am going to venture off on my own.”