Ben Affleck & Matt Damon

Both calling Boston home, Affleck and Damon took their bond to the big screen in 1997 when they cowrote and starred in Good Will Hunting. “Ben is half of one of the greatest love stories ever told — not with me,” Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, once joked. “They’re the actual prototype for the great Hollywood bromance: Matt and Ben, Ben and Matt.”