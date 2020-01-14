Celebrity Bromances

Will Smith & Justin Bieber

One of the pop phenom’s biggest Beliebers is none other than the Fresh Prince himself, who serves as a mentor to the singer. The two talk on the phone weekly to discuss any “potential issues, emotional or otherwise,” Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, told The Hollywood Reporter. Braun has also discussed Bieber’s rebellious behavior with Smith. “[Will’s] telling me: ‘Justin’s got to go through it. You can’t stop him from going through it. That’s youth in itself,” Braun explained.