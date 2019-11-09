Love Lives Brooke Burke Surprised Boyfriend Scott Rigsby With His First Red Carpet: ‘He’s Been a Great Sport’ By Meredith Nardino November 9, 2019 Vince Bucci Photography 5 6 / 5 Heart Eyes The couple were all smiles as they made their red carpet debut on Wednesday, November 6. Back to top More News Listen to the Top Rated ’Fatal Voyage: Diana Case Solved’ Podcast Before Season Finale Must Try! The Ketogenic Detox Tea Reviewers Say This $43 Pillow From Amazon Pillow Is So Effective, It Will Relieve Neck Pain More News