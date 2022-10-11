August 2022

The twosome shut down rumors of a feud between them and Brooklyn’s mother after his bride chose not to wear one of Victoria’s designs for their wedding. “I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” the actress told Variety. “She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it.”

Brooklyn chimed in, clarifying that “everyone gets along.”