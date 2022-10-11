Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Love Lives

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s Complete Relationship Timeline

By
Brooklyn Beckham Nicola Peltz Address Rumored Victoria Beckham Feud
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz with Victoria Beckham insetted. Shutterstock (2)
27
26 / 27
podcast

August 2022

The twosome shut down rumors of a feud between them and Brooklyn’s mother after his bride chose not to wear one of Victoria’s designs for their wedding. “I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” the actress told Variety. “She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it.”

Brooklyn chimed in, clarifying that “everyone gets along.”

See Full Gallery