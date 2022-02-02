February 2022

“I proposed in the countryside in New York in Bedford. I filled [the gazebo] with a bunch of flowers — her favorite flower is peonies — a bunch of peonies flowers, candles, her favorite wine, come caviar,” Brooklyn recalled during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden of his proposal to Peltz. “I had the ring up there it was hiding behind some flowers. It was an amazing view of this huge river.”

The photographer admitted that he struggled opening up a bottle of wine before getting down on one knee. “She didn’t know what I was doing,” he said. “I always tell her how much I love her. I love doing that stuff all the time.”

When Brooklyn finally popped the question, he remembered Peltz crying. “I was like, Oh no!’ Then she didn’t answer me for another five minutes. She kept crying. It was a little bit nerve-wracking,” he said, noting she finally said yes.