Love Lives

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s Complete Relationship Timeline

By
Brooklyn Beckham Nicola Peltzs Relationship Timeline
 Courtesy of Brooklyn Beckham
14
14 / 14
podcast
ImmunityPack_Ad_Diverse_63021_600x338

July 2021

The photographer shared a goofy selfie of the pair with the caption, “My absolute everything.”

Back to top