Chloe Grace Moretz

Us broke the news of Moretz and Beckham’s relationship in August 2014. The couple made their red-carpet debut at the Teen Choice Awards that same month, and were constantly breaking up and getting back together before officially calling it quits in August 2016. The celebs started getting flirty again via Instagram in September 2017 and made an appearance together the following month, confirming the reunion. “It’s been years now off and on and it’s just one of those things, you come back, and it’s like no time spent away from each other at all,” the Miseducation of Cameron Post actress told Us in November 2017. They finally went their separate ways after Valentine’s Day 2018.