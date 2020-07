Hana Cross

Beckham and Cross left a Fashion Awards afterparty in London holding hands in December 2018, which confirmed their budding relationship. The couple also got cozy on the model’s Instagram Story as they danced to The Jacksons’ “Blame It on the Boogie” during the event. While they were seen together several times the month prior to their hand-holding, Beckham was actually seen on her Instagram for the first time back in October.