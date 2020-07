Lexy Panterra

Just weeks after he was spotted kissing the Playboy model, Beckham was seen getting cozy with this musician who is 10 years his senior. “Lexy and Brooklyn had a whirlwind romance last week in New York City,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Brooklyn and Lexy were holding hands during dinner and couldn’t stop laughing and touching each other.” While the pair were “very smitten with each other” at first, the relationship didn’t last longer than a few months.