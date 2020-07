Madison Beer

Us Weekly confirmed Beckham’s romance with Justin Bieber’s former protege in July 2017. They were later seen kissing during a shopping trip and the musician gushed about David Beckham’s son during an interview with AOL Build Series. “He’s great, he’s a cutie, he’s one of my best friends,” she said at the time. Beckham moved to New York City for college shortly after their fling began, however, and they broke up just one month later.