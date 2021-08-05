5. After Previous Struggles, She Adopted a Healthy Attitude About Carbs

The CrossFit champion used to have a “bad” relationship with carbs, she told Insider in April 2021. “I thought I shouldn’t eat bread, and I definitely used to be afraid of carbs too,” she explained at the time. “Growing up being a gymnast, my mindset was like, a successful day was the less I ate, which is absolutely ridiculous, and then starting CrossFit, I just didn’t know about nutrition. I didn’t know about how the body works and what it needs.”

Davíðsdóttir thought carbs would make her gain weight and strived to cut them from her diet for 10 years. “I had gotten caught up in food being the enemy, instead of seeing it as fueling my body, helping me through the workout, helping me recover for the next one,” she added.

Since working with a nutritionist, she now has a healthier mindset surrounding food and carbs to have enough energy for a workout or a competition. “Now knowing that [carbs] are actually OK, they do work well for my body and I feel so well-fueled,” she said.