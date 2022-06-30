Bruce Willis’ History With Randall Emmett Through the Years: A Timeline

Greatful for ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ Appearance

Despite working together for many years, Emmett was still in awe that Willis agreed to join his directorial debut.

“As a director, it was like the first time I’ve ever worked with him. So I really, really was grateful that he did this for me,” Emmett told ComingSoon.net in 2021. “He did it for me at a number that I could afford because if he had done it for his regular number, I definitely could not have afforded him. So I was also grateful that he supported my first time filmmaking.”