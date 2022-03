Randall Emmett

“Bruce and I have worked on over 20 films together. He is a terrific actor and legendary action star, an incredible father, and a close friend,” the Midnight in the Switchgrass producer, 51, told Us Weekly in a statement on Wednesday. “I fully support Bruce and his family during this challenging time and admire him for his courage in battling this incredibly difficult medical condition. Bruce will always be part of our family.”