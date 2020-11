February 2016

The real-life couple brought their love to the big screen in 2015’s Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong — but were reluctant to put their connection to the test. “To be honest, we were a little hesitant,” Chung told Us ahead of the film’s debut. “It’s daunting to do a movie together as a couple. But we thought it was so cool to roll the dice, go to Hong Kong and shoot this little movie.”