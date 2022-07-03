Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung’s Relationship Timeline

July 2022

“We just went on our first date [since the twins were born],” Chung gushed exclusively to Us. “When his parents were in town and we went to go see a movie and, like, that’s quite luxurious, but even when the kids are napping, we find the time to connect.”

She added: “When the kids go down, we find the time to check up on each other, to make sure that he’s doing OK, that I’m doing OK. I feel like therapy helps me a lot to work out all of my issues and it’s something that I don’t wanna pass on to my kids. I think we’re all a constant work in progress. Lot of work in progress.”