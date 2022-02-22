Who Is Bubba Wallace? A Guide to the Netflix Docuseries ‘Race’

But Was There Any Support?

Despite some backlash, Bubba was also supported by NASCAR and its fans as he took a stand against racism. At the start of the Talladega 500, all 39 of Bubba’s fellow drivers and their crews pushed his car to the front line in the minutes before the race began. “We just wanted to show our support. … I hope a lot of people will look at that and learn from everyone coming together and supporting each other. That’s what it’s gonna take to make things better,” Ryan Blaney told ESPN in June 2020.