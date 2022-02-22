Who Is Bubba Wallace? A Guide to the Netflix Docuseries ‘Race’

Did He Deal With Any Threats?

On June 21 2020, a noose was found in Bubba’s garage stall at the Talladega Superspeedway. “Today’s despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism,” he said in a statement via Twitter at the time. NASCAR condemned the “heinous” act and launched an investigation into the situation.

Two days later, the FBI announced that the rope was a door pulley that had been in the stall since October 2019 and concluded that a hate crime had not been committed. “We appreciate the FBI’s quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba,” NASCAR noted in a statement at the time.

Bubba however, told CNN that he was “pissed” by the FBI’s findings, maintaining that it was “a straight-up noose.”