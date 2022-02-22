Who Is Bubba Wallace? A Guide to the Netflix Docuseries ‘Race’

Has He Always Been a Passionate Activist?

“Bubba always cared, he was always aware of what was happening in the world when it came to race relations, because he saw it firsthand,” the NASCAR star’s father, Darrell Wallace, told ESPN in December 2020. While he acknowledged that his son was primarily focused on racing, the death of Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020 made the racer realize he needed to take a bigger stand.

“Now he understands, it’s time to stop putting up with this,” the elder Wallace continued. “It’s time to have a conversation, whether people want to have it or not. I think that you could say that about nearly everybody in America this year. You could say it about everybody in the world. But everybody doesn’t have the stage Bubba has, and most haven’t had the year that he has had either.”