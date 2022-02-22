Who Is Bubba Wallace? A Guide to the Netflix Docuseries ‘Race’

How Was His Request Received by NASCAR?

Though the league banned the flags two days after Bubba’s public plea, the situation was met with trepidation from some of his fellow drivers, who were worried their sponsors would drop them. “It’s tough. ‘They don’t want us to talk about it,'” he told ESPN of the response he got. During the 2020 season, he was assigned security at the tracks after the league received threats about him.

He also faced some punishment from NASCAR itself for being outspoken about issues of social justice over the years. “I’ve gotten [fined by NASCAR] for saying what’s on my mind, my wallet has been hurt because of that,” he alleged to the Associated Press in November 2020. “This is me. I feel what’s right, I say it, and that’s it.”