Anthony Head

“I’ve been up most of the night just running through my memories thinking, ‘What did I miss?'” Head, who played Buffy’s mentor Giles on the series, said during an interview with ITV’s This Morning on February 11. “And this is not a man saying, ‘I didn’t see it, so it didn’t happen.’ It’s just, I am gutted, I’m seriously gutted, because one of my memories, my fondest memories of Buffy, was the fact that it was so empowering, not just in the words of the script, but the family feel of the show.”

The British actor, 66, expressed that he is upset to learn of his costars’ allegations against the show’s creator, noting he wished they would have told him sooner. “I’m really sad if people went through these experiences that they didn’t — I was a sort of like a father figure and I would hope that someone would come to me and say, ‘I’m struggling’ or ‘I just had a horrible conversation,'” Head said. “Admittedly the first post by Charisma was when she was working on Angel and I was long gone, but there are other posts subsequently that are making me think, ‘How on earth did I not know this was going on?'”