Charisma Carpenter

The Veronica Mars alum claimed in her lengthy statement on February 10 that Whedon was “mean and biting, disparaging about others openly, and often played favorites, putting people against one another to compete and vie for his attention and approval.” She alleged that he once called her in to “interrogate and berate me regarding a rosary tattoo I got to help me feel more spiritually grounded in an increasingly volatile work climate that affected me physically.”

She detailed her alleged mistreatment on the Buffy set, claiming when she told him she was pregnant that he allegedly “asked me if I was ‘going to keep it’ and manipulatively weaponized my womanhood and faith against me.” She added: “He proceeded to attack my character, mock my religious beliefs, accuse me of sabotaging the show, and then unceremoniously fired me the following season once I gave birth.”