Eliza Dushku

“CC, my heart aches for you and I’m so sorry you have held this for so long. Your post was powerful, painful, and painted a picture we’ll collectively never un-see or un-know,” Dushku, who played Faith on both Buffy and Angel, wrote in an Instagram statement on February 11. “Thank you. I hadn’t known it and I won’t forget it. I frequently think of the saying, ‘We are as sick as our secrets.’ Our secrets indeed make and keep us sick.”

She continued: “What I’m learning more and more — and have personally found most valuable — is that profound healing can only come from naming and disclosing what actually happened, the necessary first step (once someone’s ready) to freeing ourselves from our secrets, untold truths which have kept us isolated, ashamed, and held hostage.”

The Bring It On actress, 40, explained that “neglecting to ‘name’ the power/gender/sexual/racial abuse epidemic” in both the entertainment industry and society in general “enables the abusers and only emboldens and ultimately fortifies abusive systems.” She concluded by thanking Carpenter for her “courage” and openness. “From courage, come change and hope. It starts and will end because of courageous truth-tellers like you. I admire, respect, and love you,” she wrote.