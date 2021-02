Marti Noxon

“I would like to validate what the women of Buffy are saying and support them in telling their story. They deserve to be heard,” Noxon, who worked on Buffy as a writer, director and executive producer, tweeted. “I understand where @AllCharisma, Amber, Michelle and all the women who have spoken out are coming from.” She also shared a link to a story she cowrote in 2020 titled “Marti Noxon: How the TV Industry Can Better Protect Writers From the Next Toxic Showrunner.”