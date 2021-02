Michelle Trachtenberg

The Gossip Girl alum reposted Gellar’s statement on her own Instagram account on February 10, captioning it, “Thank you @sarahmgellar for saying this. I am brave enough now as a 35 year old woman…. To repost this. Because. This must. Be known. As a teenager. With his not appropriate behavior……” She then commented on her own photo, writing, “You. Are my rock!! What he did was very bad. But we win. By surviving!”