August 2008

Just over one year after their wedding, Philipps and Silverstein welcomed their first child, Birdie. In December 2020, the former Busy Tonight host revealed that her eldest is gay and uses they/them pronouns. “For those of you who are my friends listening at home, this is the first you’re hearing that Birdie is gay and out,” she explained on her podcast at the time. “Birdie told us at 10 years old and we immediately … I mean, obviously, I knew that Birdie knew.” Six months later, she revealed in an interview with Health that Birdie identifies as “femme-presenting non-binary.”