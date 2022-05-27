December 2016

After noticing that “things hadn’t been great” between her and Silverstein “for a while,” the Dawson’s Creek alum asked him for a divorce in December 2016. “A month [after the 2016 presidential election], I told Marc I wanted a divorce. I was done. I couldn’t do it anymore,” she wrote in her memoir, adding that she was seeking out emotional support from another man. “There was a man I was friends with, another dad. We’d been having lunch and stuff. Texting. Talking on the phone a lot. Honestly, I had a crush on him. I like him. Maybe I even loved him? He clearly liked me too.”

However, when she told the producer that she wasn’t happy, he asked for another chance. “He said I owed our family that. … This time, Marc got his own therapist. And we started to work through it.”