November 2018

Philipps revealed in a November 2018 interview with Parents that Silverstein’s lack of involvement in parenting their children played a major role in her desire to call it quits. “Marriage is always hard, but especially when you have kids … You’re going to go through periods when you’re not into it, but there always has to be one person willing to fight. I went to Marc several times and said, ‘I cannot do this anymore. Something has to change, and it’s you,'” she recalled. “We’ve had a lot of serious discussions and counseling, and he’s incredibly participatory now in a way I don’t think he could’ve imagined before. We’re a work in progress but trying our best, and that’s the most you can do.”