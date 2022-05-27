October 2019

“My thinking was that if I leave, at least then maybe I’d get two days off a week [from parenting],” Philipps revealed in an October 2019 interview with Harper’s Bazaar about her marital struggles. “I understand that I’m in a place of privilege, and even if I left Marc and I’d been super down on my luck, there was a version of life that I could have made work for me and my [children].”

In the same interview, Silverstein shared his side publicly for the first time. “I like being good at stuff. And I didn’t feel like I was good [in the home], so I stayed away,” he said, adding that after Philipps confronted him, “I realized that deep happiness comes from my family and once I figured out what I could bring to the table, things changed. I wanted to do more.”