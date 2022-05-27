Breaking Free

The Girls5eva star told Us in December 2020 that she considered herself “lucky” to return to work amid the pandemic since the change of scenery helped her marriage. “Having that time out of the house and being out, doing the thing that I really like to do, has been important for me. I think once Marc and I sort of figured out how to each take our own time for ourselves or breaks, things got a lot easier,” she explained. “We just had to prioritize. You have to prioritize yourself a little bit, then you have to be open to the fact that maybe you need to be generous to your significant other and ask them if they need to prioritize themselves.”