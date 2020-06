Complementing Each Other

“I think the key to coparenting with anyone, whether you’re in the same house or separate houses, is being able to tap out if you need to or if you can’t figure out how to effectively parent on a scenario,” she told Us in November 2018. “That’s what we’ve just learned over the last 10 years. You have to be able to, you know, look to the other person and say, ‘I really don’t know what to do here. What do we do?’”