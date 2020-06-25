Daddy Issues

Philipps called out Silverstein for not committing to parenthood. “He was not understanding how to be a dad and, in fact, didn’t try,” she said in the November 2018 issue of Parents magazine. “When I told him I wanted to have a second child, he said, ‘Fine, but it’s all on you.’ That was so heartbreaking.” However, she “went to Marc several times and said, ‘I cannot do this anymore. Something has to change, and it’s you.’ We’ve had a lot of serious discussions and counseling, and he’s incredibly participatory now in a way I don’t think he could’ve imagined before. We’re a work in progress but trying our best, and that’s the most you can do.”