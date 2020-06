Empowerment First

Philipps noted in April 2018 that she tried to be a positive example for her daughters. “I’m very careful about how I talk about myself in the home, to myself and to my husband,” she told Us. “The things I say privately in the home are always being heard by our kids. So I’m never weird about wearing a bikini or showing my body off. I try to empower my own self in front of my girls. That’s the best I can do.”