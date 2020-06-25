Growing Up

Philipps opened up about what it’s like to see her daughter Birdie grow into her individuality and embrace her mom’s accomplishments. “Being a parent is difficult whether you’re an actor or a TV host or a doctor or someone who stays at home. It’s all difficult,” she admitted to Us in January 2020. “Frequently, especially with my daughter getting older, she’s her own person and sometimes I wonder if she understands why I work so much or how important things are to me and why I do what I do.” When Birdie defended her following the cancelation of Busy Tonight, she knew her daughter got it.