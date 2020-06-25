Her Coping Mechanisms

The Freaks and Geeks alum detailed how she uses exercise to keep her mental health in shape. “Someone asked if people like my sweaty Instagram stories and my feeling is that, honestly, I don’t really care all that much,” she wrote via Instagram in June 2017. “I post those for myself, as a f—k yes for showing up. I have anxiety and I have a tendency towards depression but I have found if I sweat like this, EVERY SINGLE DAY, I feel better. I’m calmer, I’m a better mom and those fogs of anxiety or sadness seem a little lighter. I’ve been picking my skin less, engaging in less binge eating and I’ve just felt better about myself. (And obvi I go to therapy too) My goal is not some perfect bod (I like chips and salsa and margs too much for that) My goal is to feel the best I can in my body and my brain for the rest of my life.”