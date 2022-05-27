Learning as She Goes

Philipps announced in December 2020 that Birdie is gay, admitting on her podcast that she had “been doing a bad job” remembering her eldest child’s they/them pronouns. “I haven’t been doing it,” she said. “I have this public persona and I want Birdie to be in control of their own narrative and not have to answer to anybody outside of our friends and family if they don’t want to. Bird was, like, ‘I don’t give a f–k. You can talk about how I’m gay and out. You can talk about my pronouns. That would be cool with me. That’s great.’ So I said, ‘OK, I can talk about it on the podcast.’”