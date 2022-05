Separated

Philipps and Silverstein separated in February 2021, though she didn’t go public with the news until over a year later.

“Marc and I talked about it, and when we first separated, we couldn’t even think about putting one of those statements out — it made us sick, both of us, truly ill,” the actress recalled on her “Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best” podcast in May 2022, noting that their split has been a “journey.”