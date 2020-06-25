The Elusive Work-Life Balance

The author shared that Cricket was “not used to me working this much,” which made her feel conflicted. “It’s been a little bit of a transition, me going to work every single day,” she revealed to Us in August 2018. “She doesn’t understand. [She is like], ‘Why do you have to work all the time?’” She believed her daughter would “figure it out,” but that did not curb her guilt: “Sometimes I have those days where I’m like, ‘I was a bad mom today.’ I fall into that trap where you say the thing that you’re not supposed to say, as a mom.”