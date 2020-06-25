Working Mom

“In terms of being a working mom, I’ve got it made,” Philipps explained on HuffPost Live in May 2014. “I’m on a TV show where my hiatus is [my kids’] summer so I’m free to be with them in the summertime. I’m able to afford full-time help because of what I do. My husband also works, and my nanny makes my life doable and so easy. I have nothing to complain about. Obviously all moms have their push and their pull and their mommy guilt. … I don’t ever feel like I have to stop myself from complaining about how hard it is to be an actress. I mean, it’s not that hard.”