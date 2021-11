A-List Gift Pick for Fans

For over 30 years, Polly Pocket™ has been enchanting fans with tiny worlds and big surprises. This out-of-the-vault, special edition compact is a new recreation of the popular 1992 Starlight Castle™ compact, bringing back the enchanted evening details fans remember, including an updated castle and garden with beautiful colors and a secret hidden door. ($34.99, amazon.com/pollypocket)