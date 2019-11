GNC’s FitOps Sweepstakes

Want to break a sweat with a star? MyGNC Rewards Members and myGNC PRO Access Members can donate to FitOps now through November 20 — a program that helps veterans find purpose through fitness post-service by certifying them as elite personal trainers — and be entered in a sweepstakes for a chance to win a VIP experience with John Cena at Performix House in NYC. (Visit gnc.com/fitops for the rules.)