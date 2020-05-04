Her Biggest Mentors Were Her Two Late Brothers

Cady’s brothers Casey and Kelly both passed away at the age of 28, in October 2007 and March 2014 respectively, and shaped her life and career by doing so. “My biggest mentor in life so far is my brother, who I recently lost at 28 years old. I’ve lost two brothers so I guess it’s actually a tie,” she told SheKnows in 2015. “People say you never teach more lessons than when you’re gone. That’s very true. I think only because people are scraping for anything left of you to listen to. Regardless, I’ve learned major lessons and credit a lot of my drive to the both of them in very separate ways.”