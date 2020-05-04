She Came From a Big Family

The “Whiskey and Wine” singer was the youngest of seven kids. “We have the craziest, most dysfunctional, honest, hilarious, and deepest bond as a unit,” Groves wrote via Instagram on National Siblings Day in 2018. “Even though I’ve lost two of these beautiful people they are still are real and present as they are in this photo. As long as you have your family, you can make it through ANYTHING. Also special shout-out to my mama for raising this crazy bunch all on faith and love.”