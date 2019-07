David Spade

After Boyce’s Grown Ups costar revealed he found out the news by reading Adam Sandler’s Instagram tribute, he reacted in an emotional Instagram Story hours later. “Just wanted to say I was shocked as all of us were by Cameron’s passing,” he wrote. “I know I joke a lot, but this was a tough one. Sweetest kid. So polite and full of talent and energy. Not sure what to say other than I was thinking about it. Goodnite everyone. #RIP Cameron.”