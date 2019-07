Mace Coronel

The Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn star took the opportunity to share a personal story about how Boyce positively affected his life. “I met you twice and both times you were such a honest modest person with the most ambition to help others with your platform, and you did. One of the very few honest people in show business,” Coronel wrote on Instagram. “He left a legacy behind. One love to your family. God has other plans for you. Rest in peace.”