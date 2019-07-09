Sabrina Carpenter

The Boy Meets World alum wrote an extensive Instagram post dedicated to Boyce on July 9. “You are something extraordinarily special Cam. I cannot grasp what a world without you looks like yet, nor do I want to,” the former Disney star shared, captioning a snap of the duo together. “Nothing I can write will feel right, or pay enough tribute to how incredible you actually are, but all I know is I am so beyond lucky to have known you and eternally grateful for the times you and I shared together.”